EA Play Rewards Free Apex Legends/Battlefield 2042 Cosmetics This Month

Electronic Arts' subscription service, EA Play, comes with many benefits, including regular in-game freebies. This month, Apex Legends and Battlefield 2042 players who are subscribed to the service will be treated to some free cosmetics.

Apex Legends

Subscribers who play Apex Legends can redeem The Shield loading screen, a transition screen that displays while loading into matches. The Shield depicts a scene from the massive lobster attack that took place in Season 13's launch trailer. The Shield loading screen is available from May 17 to June 13.

The Shield loading screen for Apex Legends.

Battlefield 2042

Battlefield fans can snag some sweet loot as well, with the Close Shave razorblade gun charm available from May 1 to May 31.

Subscribers who play Grid Legends, FIFA 2022, Madden NFL 2022, and NHL 2022 will also gain access to some fun freebies. All of the current in-game rewards can be found on EA's official site, along with a list of upcoming rewards.

However, EA Play comes with more than just free cosmetics. Subscribers will also gain access to exclusive rewards and in-game challenges for their favorite games, a massive library of EA classics that are free to play, a 10-hour window that allows players to test out games before making a purchase, and a 10% discount on digital content from Electronic Arts--including games, DLC, season passes, and even in-game currency. Players can learn more about EA Play and start their subscription by visiting the official EA Play website.