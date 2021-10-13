EA Play Rewards For October: Get Free Items In Apex Legends, Madden 22, FIFA 22, And NHL 22

EA has announced the EA Play member rewards for October, including bonuses for Apex Legends, FIFA 22, Madden NFL 22, and NHL 22. EA Play and EA Play Pro subscribers can claim the bonuses in-game before the bonuses expire.

For Apex Legends, players can claim the Ranger weapon charm from October 5 - November 1. The Ranger weapon charm is a miniature version of a robot dog that can be attached to any weapon in-game. For Madden NFL 22, players can claim the Most Feared Pack, adding a number of "fearsome" players to their ultimate team roster.

Fall into the new season of EA Play member benefits! 🍂👾

In FIFA 22, the Epic Storm stadium set is available from now until October 31, letting players customize their stadium in Fifa Ultimate Team. Players can claim FIFA Ultimate Team season 1 XP boosts now until November 12. EA is also offering free cosmetic items and a coin pack for the VOLTA mode in FIFA 22.

EA Play members can complete extra challenges in NHL 22 and play the game ahead of its release on October 15. Available now, the free trial lets EA Play members access the full game for 10 hours. From now until October 15, a number of limited-time items, challenges, and packs for Hockey Ultimate Team are available. The World of Chel EA Play bag is available from October 7-31, including a number of Halloween-themed vanity items, like gloves and skates.