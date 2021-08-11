EA Play Members Receive Lost In Random Charm In Apex Legends This Month

EA Play subscribers can nab a weapon charm for Apex Legends based on one of EA's upcoming adventures games, Lost in Random. The charm features Dicey, the cute little sentiment dice creature that accompanies the main character, Even.

This isn't the only perk that EA Play members can receive this month. Subscribers can also access Madden NFL 22's Early Access trial on August 12, as well as claim the Volta Squad Boost and 3,500 Volta Coins in FIFA 21. Knockout City players can also earn 500% extra experience for every KO finish from Overcharged Shots with each Orange Overcharge brawlers drink.

Lost in Random is the latest title releasing under the EA Originals brand. It follows Even as she journeys through the Kingdom of Random to rescue her sister, Odd. Along the way, she meets Dicey, who helps her understand the world around her. The game releases on September 10 for PC, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

Things are about to get a little...dicey. 😏

Now through Sept 1, @EAPlay members can grab this Lost In Random-inspired weapon charm. pic.twitter.com/Q447IGXLQ2 — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) August 11, 2021

In other Apex Legends news, its newest character, Seer, is going to be nerfed in an upcoming patch next week, following a patch (that's now live) that nerfs the Prowler and L-Star weapons. Cross-progression for the game is also scheduled for 2022. Apex Legends is available on PC, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, iOS, and Android. The game is also backwards compatible with PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. Additionally, Apex Legends is included on Xbox Game Pass for Ultimate tier subscribers.