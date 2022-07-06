EA Play Members Get Exclusive Rewards for Apex Legends And Battlefield 2042

Apex Legends and Battlefield 2042 players with an active EA play membership have two new treats to look forward to this month. EA Play regularly rewards subscribers with free loot in various EA-owned games. This month's rewards include an Apex Legends transition screen and a player card for Battlefield 2042.

Apex Legends

Apex Legends is getting a new transition screen exclusively for EA Play members, titled Let's Do This. Transition screens appear between matches when the game is loading, adding some variation to what would otherwise be a single, repetitive loading screen. "Let's do this" is a phrase commonly used by Wraith, who also has a holospray with the same phrase displayed on it, so it's possible the new transition screen will feature her.

The Let's Do This transition screen will be available starting on July 12--make sure you grab it before it disappears on August 15.

Battlefield 2042

This month, Battlefield 2042 players with an EA Play membership will gain access to the Steadfast player card. The free reward is already accessible to EA Play members, and will be available until July 30. Similar to banner cards in Apex Legends, Battlefield 2042's player cards display a player's username, level, title, background, and three achievement badges.

EA's subscription service regularly rewards members with free in-game items, discounts on game purchases, and other exclusive perks. Check out the official EA Play website for more information on membership benefits.