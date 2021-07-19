EA Play Live On July 22: How To Watch And What To Expect From EA's Big Show

E3 is over, but big gaming showcases are still coming. Next up is EA Play Live on July 22, a showcase that promises news and updates about games from publisher Electronic Arts, including Battlefield 2042, Apex Legends, Lost in Random, and potentially the rumored new Dead Space.

With the big showcase coming up soon, we're rounding up everything you need to know about how to watch and what to expect.

EA Play Live - How To Watch

Electronic Arts is hosting its EA Play Live showcase on Thursday, July 22, starting at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET. You can see a rundown of times for different parts of the world below.

The pre-show is described as being "short" in duration, and it will offer a "recap of sorts" on the latest from EA leading up to the showcase.

10 AM PT is actually when the pre-show starts, with the main showcase slated to begin sometime thereafter. GameSpot will broadcast the showcase live on our site and through YouTube, while you can also catch the event through EA's own YouTube channel and elsewhere around the internet.

WWE's Austin Creed is hosting the event.

Start Time

10 AM PT

1 PT ET

6 PM BST

3 AM AEST (Friday, July 23)

EA Play Live - What To Expect

EA Play Live is all about the games, which EA says will be an "unwavering focus" of the show. Fans can expect "new gameplay reveals, a few giveaways, and other surprises."

The main showcase will touch on games that are launching "soon rather than in the all-to-distant future." This might explain why the new Skate and the next entries in the Mass Effect, Dragon Age, and Star Wars franchises will not be present at the event.

In terms of what you can expect to see, EA says the EA Play Live event will be "fast-paced" in nature, revealing what's next for Battlefield 2042 and Apex Legends. EA will also broadcast the first-ever footage from its upcoming EA Originals title, Lost in Random.

There may also be some surprises, EA teased. It's widely believed that EA will formally announce the heavily rumored new Dead Space title at EA Play Live.

As for Battlefield 2042, the new Ripple Effect studio in Los Angeles will finally reveal the brand-new mode it's working on for the military shooter. We know it will incorporate fan-favorite Battlefield maps from the franchise's past, but there is little else to go on at this stage.

And for Apex Legends, it's expected that developers from Respawn will reveal the new Legend, rumored to be a character named Seer, and discuss more upcoming features such as ranked Arenas.

GameSpot will bring you all the news from EA Play Live as it unfolds, so keep checking back with us for the latest as the event draws closer.