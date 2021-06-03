E3 2021 Every Confirmed Game Breath of The Wild 2 Destiny 2 Patch Notes Warzone Patch Notes Prime Day 2021 Mass Effect 3 Easter Egg

EA Play Adds Need For Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered On June 24

Following Knockout City's addition to EA's subscription service, the new and improved version of a 2010 racing game will be available in June.

By on

Comments

EA Play will add Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered on June 24. The remastered version improves on the original 2010 racing game of the same name by enhancing visuals and including all the DLCs. Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered launched in 2020 for Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

The game allows players to be either racers or cops. The racers' goal is to evade the cops, and the cops, obviously, are meant to chase and capture the racers. The remastered version also includes an asynchronous multiplayer feature called Autolog that allows friends to compare stats and progression.

Click To Unmute
  1. Samurai Warriors 5 First Mission Gameplay
  2. NEO The World Ends With You Gameplay
  3. Mario Golf: Super Rush - The Final Preview
  4. Palia Announcement Trailer
  5. Crysis Remastered Trilogy - Teaser Trailer
  6. The Elder Scrolls Online - Gates Of Oblivion Cinematic Launch Trailer
  7. Valorant - Official "DUALITY" Cinematic Lore Trailer
  8. Necromunda: Hired Gun – Launch Trailer
  9. Far Cry VR : Dive Into Insanity - Launch Trailer
  10. E3 2021 Hype, Speculation, What We Want To See | GameSpot After Dark
  11. Crypt TV's Woman In The Book Exclusive Trailer
  12. Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown - Official Gameplay Launch Trailer

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Need For Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered PC Gameplay

In our 2010 Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit review, we gave it 8.5/10. Reviewer Justin Calvert commented, "Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit is one of the most thrilling racing games around. It doesn't matter which side of the law you prefer to play on; the unpredictable nature of these events and the sheer speed at which they're played make this a tough game to put down."

EA Play is Electronic Arts' subscription service that offers players a range of EA titles. The service is currently available on PC via Origin and Steam, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. EA Play is $5 monthly or $30 annually. It's also included in Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Microsoft's video game subscription service.

EA Play recently added Knockout City, a new "dodgebrawl" game that has gained 5 million new players since launch. The game is inspired by dodgeball, and players need to knockout other opponents with balls that all have their own special properties. If you don't have EA Play, Knockout City is free to play until level 25.

Watch live streams, videos, and more from GameSpot’s summer event. Check it out

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit
PlayStation 4
PlayStation 5
Xbox One
Xbox Series X
PC
Play For All
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)