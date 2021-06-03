EA Play Adds Need For Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered On June 24

EA Play will add Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered on June 24. The remastered version improves on the original 2010 racing game of the same name by enhancing visuals and including all the DLCs. Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered launched in 2020 for Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

The game allows players to be either racers or cops. The racers' goal is to evade the cops, and the cops, obviously, are meant to chase and capture the racers. The remastered version also includes an asynchronous multiplayer feature called Autolog that allows friends to compare stats and progression.

In our 2010 Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit review, we gave it 8.5/10. Reviewer Justin Calvert commented, "Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit is one of the most thrilling racing games around. It doesn't matter which side of the law you prefer to play on; the unpredictable nature of these events and the sheer speed at which they're played make this a tough game to put down."

EA Play is Electronic Arts' subscription service that offers players a range of EA titles. The service is currently available on PC via Origin and Steam, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. EA Play is $5 monthly or $30 annually. It's also included in Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Microsoft's video game subscription service.

EA Play recently added Knockout City, a new "dodgebrawl" game that has gained 5 million new players since launch. The game is inspired by dodgeball, and players need to knockout other opponents with balls that all have their own special properties. If you don't have EA Play, Knockout City is free to play until level 25.