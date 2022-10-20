EA Motive Boss Discusses Canceled IP Gaia, Iron Man Development

In a recent interview, EA Motive general manager Patrick Klaus discussed the canceled project Gaia and its upcoming Iron Man game.

By on

Comments

EA Motive's Dead Space remake isn't out for several months, but the company is already working on its next big project, Iron Man. In an interview with Eurogamer, the studio's general manager Patrick Klaus frankly discusses its first attempt at a new IP, and why it was canceled without seeing the light of day.

In the piece, Klaus explains that Motive had not yet shipped a game when he took the studio's lead position from Jade Raymond in 2019. After publishing Star Wars Squadron in 2020, Motive focused all its efforts on Gaia, a new IP that its developers had been working on for years. The only public look at the game came at E3 2020, which showed a player character flying around with a jetpack and manipulating physics objects in an urban environment.

Click To Unmute
  1. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 - Everything to Know
  2. When Will Call of Duty Be On Game Pass? | GameSpot News
  3. Modern Warfare 2 Spec-Ops Details Finally Revealed | GameSpot News
  4. God of War Ragnarök - Shaping the Story | PS5 & PS4 Games
  5. New Tales From The Borderlands - First 40 Minutes of Gameplay
  6. Modern Warfare 2 Third-Person Mode Changes | GameSpot News
  7. Gotham Knights Video Review
  8. SILENT HILL: Townfall Teaser Trailer
  9. SILENT HILL 2 Teaser Trailer
  10. SILENT HILL: Ascension Teaser Trailer
  11. SILENT HILL f Teaser Trailer
  12. Version 2.0: Vera | New Version Update! | Tower of Fantasy

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Dead Space Remake Gameplay Trailer

Klaus says that the project proceeded in the prototype stage for around two years, but they were never able to find the unique experience that they were hoping for. Motive's relative inexperience as a studio also contributed to the decision to cancel Gaia in 2021. However, Klaus clarifies that Motive ultimately made that call, not EA headquarters.

"Cancellations in video game development shouldn't be a taboo thing," he told Eurogamer. "...It's part of the creative process and the uncertainty that comes with exploring different things. The one thing that I thought was really important at the time is that this wasn't an executive EA headquarters call. It was our call."

Later in the piece, Klaus also reveals that some developers at Motive were skeptical of the Dead Space remake, in part because the original developers were working on their own spiritual successor in The Callisto Protocol. However, once they started working on the game, they came around. Now, the studio is working on a high-profile game based on Iron Man. You can't help but wonder if that jetpack tech from Gaia is going to come in handy there.

EA Motive's Dead Space remake comes out January 27, 2023. Last we heard, Iron Man is in pre-production, so don't expect to see that for a few years at least.

9 Creepy Horror Games You Might've Missed In 2022
See More

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Dead Space
PC
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)