EA Lands Three-Game Deal With Marvel And Disney

Last month's announcement of an upcoming game starring Iron Man was revealed to be the first of several titles based on a Marvel Comics IP, but EA didn't reveal exactly how many Marvel projects it has in development. Today, EA has lifted the lid on its collaboration plans with Disney and Marvel, and has confirmed that it a three-game deal has been signed according to to Bloomberg.

So far, only the Iron Man game has been revealed, which is being developed by Dead Space remake studio EA Motive. Still in a very early phase of development, EA Motive says that it is aiming to create an authentic Marvel experience starring the armored Avenger and will reportedly begin playtesting this week as part of some early fine-tuning for the game. The announcement post on EA's website last month said that Iron Man marked the start of a new long-term partnership between the company and Marvel Games, calling this game the "first of several new games."

While the other two games haven't been revealed yet, Disney and EA did confirm that each of these games will be their own original story set within the Marvel universe.

"We have been long-time fans of Marvel and their impressive leadership, so this is a remarkable moment for our developers as well as our players and fans," said EA COO Laura Miele in a press statement. "We look forward to welcoming Marvel into the EA family of creators and know this collaboration will produce exceptional experiences for our players. We can’t wait to see players' reactions when they suit up as Iron Man and do the extraordinary things this superhero is known for."

EA's previous partnership with Disney saw it land a multi-year deal to exclusively develop Star Wars games, which resulted in the release of two Star Wars: Battlefront games and the well-received Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. Since then, Disney has changed its strategy and has licensed out its IP to multiple studios.

On the Marvel side, EA is rumored to be working on an open-world Black Panther game, with development being led by a new studio founded by the former head of Monolith Productions. Beyond EA, a "narrative-driven, blockbuster action-adventure" starring Black Panther and Captain America is in development at Uncharted director Amy Hennig's Skydance Media and this December will see the release of Marvel's Midnight Suns from XCOM studio Firaxis.