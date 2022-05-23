EA Is Looking To Sell Itself Or Merge With Another Company - Report

Electronic Arts is reportedly pursuing a sale or merger, and it's claimed that the video game publisher and developer has held talks with Disney, Apple, Amazon, and Comcast - NBC Universal over a possible deal.

According to news site Puck (via VGC), EA has been "persistent in pursuing a sale" and at one point it looked like Comcast subsidiary NBC Universal would have merged with the gaming company, with Comcast CEO Brian Roberts running the combined entity.

"The general terms of the proposal, which lawyers and bankers for both sides negotiated for several weeks, would have seen the Roberts family take majority control of the combined entity," the report claims. "In the configuration most seriously discussed, the company would have been run by Wilson."

That deal eventually fell apart due to disagreements over price and structure. Neither Comcast nor EA have commented on the report. The report also claims that Microsoft's purchase of Activision Blizzard for a staggering sum has been the main driver of EA's desire to sell itself.

"Others say that EA is primarily interested in a merger arrangement that would allow [EA CEO] Andrew Wilson to remain as chief executive of the combined company," the report added.

When reached for comment, an EA spokesperson told GameSpot, "We don’t comment on rumors and speculation relating to M&A. We are proud to be operating from a position of strength and growth, with a portfolio of amazing games, built around powerful IP, made by incredibly talented teams, and a network of more than half a billion players. We see a very bright future ahead."

Mergers and acquisitions have made headlines in the gaming industry as of late. EA purchased Codemasters last year, Sony is preparing to purchase Destiny 2 developer Bungie in a deal that will help strengthen its multiplatform goals, and Square Enix sold off several of its studios to Embracer Group.