Destiny 2 Witch Queen Release Halo Infinite Beta Update Destiny 2 Witch Queen Aliens: Fireteam Beginners Guide Madden 22 Review Roundup Psychonauts 2 Review
Login / Sign Up

EA Is Giving Away Its Accessibility-Related Patents, Including Apex Legends' Ping System

EA is giving away five accessibility-related patents to help make gaming more accessible, and wants to give away more in the future.

By on

Comments

EA is giving away accessibility-related patents used in some of its biggest games, including Apex Legends' popular Ping system, in the hope that they will be used and expanded upon by other developers to help make video games more inclusive.

There are currently five patents covered under EA's "Patent Pledge," which involves EA making pledged patents available for public use alongside a legally binding promise to not file a lawsuit against those who use any patents documented in the pledge.

Click To Unmute
  1. Wasteland 3: Cult Of The Holy Detonation Trailer | Xbox Gamescom Showcase 2021
  2. Destiny 2: Beyond Light - Season Of The Lost Gameplay Trailer
  3. Destiny 2: The Witch Queen - Cinematic Reveal Trailer
  4. Xbox Gamescom 2021 With GameSpot Live Reactions
  5. Destiny 2 Showcase - The Witch Queen Reveal Livestream
  6. New PS5 Model Out In Some Regions | GameSpot News
  7. State of Decay 2: Homecoming Update Presentation | Xbox Gamescom Showcase 2021
  8. The Gunk Trailer | Xbox Gamescom Showcase 2021
  9. Psychonauts 2 Launch Trailer | Xbox Gamescom Showcase 2021
  10. Crusader Kings III Console Trailer | Xbox Gamescom Showcase 2021
  11. Wasteland 3 Full Presentation | Xbox Gamescom Showcase 2021
  12. Age of Empires IV Historic Update | Xbox Gamescom Showcase 2021

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Apex Legends: Emergence Battle Pass Trailer

One of those patents, the "contextually aware communication systems," is the Ping system used in Apex Legends. Revolutionary when Apex Legends first released, it allows players to better communicate in-game without the need for text or voice communication, making the game more accessible. The ping system has since been mimicked by numerous other shooters since, including Call of Duty: Warzone.

Three other patents involve making games more accessible for players with vision-related issues by "automatically detecting and modifying colors, brightness, and contrast in-game to improve visibility of objects with similar luminosities." These vision-related patents have been used in games like Madden and FIFA.

A fifth patent involves technology EA notes it has not actually developed yet, but would be used for "generating personalized music based on a user's hearing information and stylistic preference to best comport with the user's hearing issues."

EA says it plans to add more accessibility-related patents to the pledge in the future while also looking to identify other potential technologies it could make open source.

Chris Bruzzo, executive vice president of positive play, commercial and marketing at EA, said in a press release that EA's mission is to "inspire the world to play," but that can only be done if video games are more accessible for all players.

“We hope developers will make the most of these patents and encourage those who have the resources, innovation and creativity to do as we have by making their own pledges that put accessibility first," Bruzzo said. "We welcome collaboration with others on how we move the industry forward together.”

Accessibility options have become increasingly important features for games to include. Games like Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart made it so enabling accessibility options would have no effect on collecting the game's trophies, and Last of Us Part 2 offered a particularly robust set of accessibility tools for player to enable.

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Apex Legends
Madden NFL 22
FIFA 22
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)