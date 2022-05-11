EA Has Four Unannounced Games Including One "Major IP" For 2023

EA has just posted its results for the last quarter of the 2022 financial year, with its earnings presentation revealing some of the gaming company's plans for the next financial year. Most of note is a number of unnamed and unannounced titles that are due to release in Q4 of the 2023 financial year, which include a major IP and a new remake.

The titles are due in the fourth quarter of the next financial year, which will be at the start of the 2023 calendar year between January 1 and April 1. The four are listed as a major IP, a partner title, a remake, and a sports title, with a note on the slide explaining that the titles "have not yet been publicly disclosed."

While nothing can be ascertained for sure until EA is ready to announce these titles, there are a lot of major franchises within EA's stable to be excited for. The major IP could refer to one of Bioware's games under the Mass Effect or Dragon Age banners, or a new Star Wars title.

EA also has a number of major partnerships, including a recently announced one with Middle Earth Enterprises. The game that's being produced from that partnership, a free-to-play mobile game called The Lord of the Rings: Heroes of Middle-earth, is listed in the footnotes of the slide, and so is unlikely to be the "partner title" EA is referring to.

While the remake brings to mind EA's upcoming Dead Space remake, which recently got pushed to a 2023 release date, it's more likely the remake listed in the presentation is something that hasn't yet been announced. A subsequent slide says that a new EA-owned studio in Seattle, which will be working on the Battlefield franchise, also has an "unannounced open world action adventure game" in the works. Motive Studios, which is developing the Dead Space remake, also has an "unnanounced IP" on its slate.