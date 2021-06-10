EA Hack Leads To Over 700GB Of Data Stolen, Including FIFA 21 Source Code - Report

Publisher EA has been breached by a crew of hackers who stole 780GB of game data, according to a Motherboard report. The stolen data reportedly includes FIFA 21 source code and tools from the Frostbite engine, although EA says no player data was taken.

According to the report, the hackers have access to not just FIFA 21's source code but also the code for its matchmaking servers. And in addition to Frostbite engine tools, the hackers claim to have stolen proprietary EA frameworks and software development kits that streamline game making.

A source with access to the forums where the hackers posted the stolen data showed Motherboard screenshots of massages written by the culprits, with one that read you have "full capability of exploiting on all EA services." It seems the hackers are trying to sell the data on underground networks.

When reached for comment about the incident, an EA spokesperson said the company is aware of the breach and what information was stolen. The spokesperson also said no player data was accessed and EA has "already made security improvements" to prevent this in the future.

"We are investigating a recent incident of intrusion into our network where a limited amount of game source code and related tools were stolen," the spokesperson said. "No player data was accessed, and we have no reason to believe there is any risk to player privacy. Following the incident, we've already made security improvements and do not expect an impact on our games or our business. We are actively working with law enforcement officials and other experts as part of this ongoing criminal investigation."

EA isn't the only company to have its source code stolen by hackers. In another high-profile hack, Cyberpunk 2077 developer CD Projekt Red was hacked earlier this year by an "unidentified actor" who put the game's source code up for auction. And late last year, Capcom suffered a massive breach that exposed not just corporate secrets but also employee information.