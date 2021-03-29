EA Gets Back Into Golf Games With New PGA Tour Series For Next-Gen

Confirming reports, EA Sports has announced it's running to the world of officially licensed golf games with EA Sports PGA Tour, a game designed for next-gen technology.

The game is in development now from EA Sports' development team in Tiburon, Florida. EA Sports offered some high-level details on the game, saying it will offer a "virtual career" mode featuring The Players Championship, the FedExCup Playoffs, "and more unforgettable events." The game will have some of the world's "most famous courses," including Pebble Beach, and it will feature some of the "biggest names" in pro golf. EA, however, did not share a list of the specific courses or athletes who will participate in the game.

More details will be announced in the coming weeks, while a launch date will be revealed in the coming months, EA said. This game is coming about as part of a "new, long-term deal" signed in2021 between EA Sports and the PGA Tour.

The game will run on EA's Frostbite engine and will promises to make the most of next-gen tech to offer "stunning fidelity, breathtaking immersive environments, and approachable, dynamic gameplay."

"EA Sports and the PGA Tour have created some of the most memorable golf video game experiences together, and we couldn't be more excited to expand our sports portfolio with a new golf title on next-gen hardware, EA Sports boss Cam Weber said. "Our team of passionate golf fans is meticulously recreating the world's top courses such as Pebble Beach, and we can't wait to give fans the opportunity to compete on some of the most iconic PGA Tour courses and win the FedExCup."

The announcement of this new PGA Tour game from EA comes amid a busy time for golf video games. 2K Sports recently acquired The Golf Club developer HB Studios and launched its own PGA Tour brand, PGA Tour 2K, which had a strong start with 2 million sales. More recently, 2K announced it signed a deal with Tiger Woods for the franchise.

EA was formerly in business with Woods for 10+ years with its Tiger Woods PGA Tour series. They later parted ways, with EA signing Rory McIlroy to a deal instead, but that was short-lived and the series was later put on hold. It's now coming back, which is exciting for fans, but also not entirely surprising. EA management had teased that it would release more sports games in the future, beginning with EA Sports College Football and now PGA Tour.