EA Exec Responds To Battlefront 2 Microtransaction Controversy

"People need to be patient."

Last updated by on

21 Comments
Star Wars Battlefront 2 Video Review In Progress
  1. StarCraft 2 Now Free-to-Play; PUBG Leak Reveals New Vehicles & New Map! - GS News Roundup
  2. GS News Update: Battlefront 2 Update Changes Hero Prices Dramatically
  3. Star Wars Pay-To-Play Backlash Earns EA Most Downvoted Reddit Comment Ever - GS News Roundup
  4. Call Of Duty: WW2 - Why Does The M1 Garand Ping?
  5. Star Wars Battlefront II - 'Rivalry' Live-Action Trailer
  6. Star Wars: The Last Jedi - TV Spot 4
  7. Batman: Gotham By Gaslight Trailer
  8. GS News Update: Four More Xbox One Backwards Compatible Games Now Available
  9. Destiny 2 Week 4 PC Reset Savathun's Song Nightfall and New Monarchy Wins
  10. Trove - Adventures Free Update Gameplay
  11. GS News Update: Apparent PUBG Leak Unveils New Vehicles And Desert Map Layout
  12. Best Xbox One Gear And Accessories
Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Star Wars Battlefront 2 Video Review In Progress

Related
Star Wars Battlefront II
Follow

One of the most-discussed elements of Star Wars: Battlefront II has been around the game's use of loot boxes and microtransactions. The game lets you pay for loot boxes that include items that affect gameplay, and not everyone is happy about this. Now, EA CFO Blake Jorgensen has responded, saying during a speaking event this week that you can expect developer DICE to constantly update the game over time as player feedback comes online as it has this week.

"The beauty of games today is you can constantly tune those games," Jorgensen said during the UBS Global Technology Conference 2017 this week. "So things that we we heard today, we'll tune in the game, and they'll be different tomorrow. Running a live service is all about constantly watching and listening to and reacting to the community to try to develop great gameplay."

Jorgensen said this is very different than the "old days" when people would play a game and then move on. Now, EA wants to keep players engaged--and spending--in a game long after release. For Battlefront II, Jorgensen said "people need to be patient" until EA can find acceptable values for things like hero credit-unlock values and more.

"But also [players should] really understand that we listen to the community very closely and we will always be changing the games to make those games better and make the community more excited about playing those games," Jorgensen said.

Also during the call, Jorgensen spoke generally about EA's approach to the games-as-a-service model. He said Battlefield 4 was a missed opportunity in this regard. It is consistently in the top 10 most played games for EA, Jorgensen mentioned, adding that the game could have made even more money if it had a "live service" component.

Overall, Jorgensen said he sees the live service model as being a "huge opportunity" for EA, so you can expect to see more of this going forward.

Battlefront II officially releases on November 17 for PS4, Xbox One, and PC, though if you pick up the Deluxe edition you can start playing now. You can read more in our Battlefront II multiplayer pre-review.

Filed under:
Star Wars Battlefront II
Xbox One
PlayStation 4
PC

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

    •   View Comments (21)
    Join the conversation
    There are 21 comments about this story
    Load Comments (21)