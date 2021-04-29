EA Completes Acquisition Of Glu Mobile In $2.1 Billion Deal

EA's $2.1 billion deal to buy Glu Mobile is now complete. The publisher announced the news in a press release, which followed on from the announcement of the deal in February.

EA expects the deal to help the company make more microtransaction money on mobile, which it says is the biggest gaming platform in the world. EA also gets access to Glu's 100 million monthly active users.

"The combination of our talented teams and powerful IP positions us as a leader in the largest gaming category in the world," EA CEO Andrew Wilson said in a statement. "We are forming a powerful growth engine that will expand our current games and deliver more amazing new experiences across sports, lifestyle, mid-core, and casual for players everywhere."

Glu's CEO, Nick Earl, said the deal with EA will help franchises like Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, MLB Tap Sports Baseball, and Design Home reach the "next level."

"Together, we will accelerate a strategic mobile-first approach and drive innovation through creative leadership while delivering world-class interactive experiences to our players," Earl said.

As part of the acquisition, Glu's 800 employees, including 500 game developers, will join EA. The publisher previously talked about how buying Glu will help the publisher reach into other key genres such as sports, RPG, lifestyle, casual, and mid-core.

The deal also helps EA make even more money from live services and microtransactions. "Glu's expertise in building and monetizing sports and casual mobile games, combined with Electronic Arts' industry-leading IP in sports and beyond, will accelerate the creation of exciting new experiences for broad audiences," EA said.