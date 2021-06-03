EA CEO Talks New Battlefield -- "I Think It's Going To Be Huge"

EA is gearing up to announce the next Battlefield game on June 9, and ahead of that, EA CEO Andrew Wilson has offered some additional context around the game. Beyond that, what appears to be screenshots from the military shooter have leaked online ahead of the reveal.

Speaking to Bloomberg, Wilson said he has high hopes for the new Battlefield, which will be the first new entry in the series since 2018's Battlefield V.

"I think it's going to be huge. Battlefield is such a great franchise. It's been a number of years since we've been in the market with that game," he said.

Wilson said the excitement around the Battlefield teaser that pointed to the June 9 reveal demonstrated "how much anticipation there is in the market" for a new Battlefield game.

"I feel good about where we're going. I love what the team is doing with the game," he said.

The new Battlefield game, whatever it's called, will be formally announced on June 9, and one rumor is that it could be on Xbox Game Pass. We should know more soon, so keep checking back with GameSpot for the latest.