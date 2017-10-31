EA Backtrack On Battlefront 2 Loot Boxes; PUBG Xbox One Release Date! - GS News Roundup

GameSpot News with Jess McDonell and me, Edmond Tran is back again to tell you about video game news you may not have read about yet if your only source of information is YouTube or something. Here’s what we cover today!

Destiny 2 PC Update Out Now Ahead Of Raid Release

Looks like there are a ton of PC players who have hopped on the Destiny 2 bandwagon, but while playing games on PC can give you superior graphical fidelity, it can also give you annoying bugs due to the gamut of hardware configurations that developers have to deal with. Destiny is no exception! Bungie have released a hot fix to address a few hardware issues, find out if you’re affected!

Star Wars Battlefront 2 Crate System Is Changing After Beta Complaints; Here's What's Different

Oh boy. So after Battlefront 2’s beta, there were a bunch of complaints about its Star Card booster system, the way you obtained them via loot crates, and how much they affected the game's multiplayer. It rang the “pay-to-win” alarm bells with a lot of people, and now EA are trying to make changes to address those concerns.

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds gets Xbox One Release Date

This is the news Xbox One fans have been waiting for! Undoubtedly one of the most significant game releases of this year is… actually going to get an official release this year! The game will be launching on Xbox Game Preview and the PC version will get its v1.0 launch later this year. Everyone’s a winner! Unless you don’t own a PC or Xbox One. In which case, I’m sorry.

GameSpot News will be back tomorrow with hopefully more good news from Paris Games Week. Until then, Happy Halloween!