EA Attempting World Record For Biggest Projected Video Game Display At Virtual Pro Bowl

Electronic Arts has announced a virtual Pro Bowl event for Madden NFL 22, and the company is trying to set a world record during the event for the largest projected video game display ever as part of it.

The NFL Pro Bowl: Madden NFL 22 Edition will be broadcast on Saturday, February 5, one day before the real Pro Bowl takes place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Derwin James of the San Diego Chargers and Nick Chubb from the Cleveland Browns will play Madden against Micah Parsons of the Dallas Cowboys and Justin Jefferson from the Minnesota Vikings for the title. They are going for a Guinness World Record by playing their game on the "largest projected video game display" ever, located on the Vegas strip. Check out a teaser below.

We weren't lying when we said break out the record books...

An official @GWR attempt 📚#Madden22 | 2.5.22 | #ProBowl pic.twitter.com/e2ikmz184N — Madden NFL 22 (@EAMaddenNFL) February 1, 2022

Charissa Thompson will once again host the event, with Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson and last year's virtual Pro Bowl winner, Marshawn Lynch, calling the action. You can watch the game on Saturday, February 6, starting at 3 PM PT / 6 PM ET on the NFL's YouTube , Twitter, and Facebook pages, as well as through the Madden NFL Twitch account and on the iHeartRadio App.

Due to COVID, last year's Pro Bowl was canceled, and the event instead took place virtually through Madden. This year, there is both the virtual Pro Bowl and the real game on the field on the same weekend.

Madden NFL 22 is also getting a 2022 Pro Bowl update for the Superstar KO mode in the run up to Super Bowl LVI on February 13. As part of this, the Pro Bowl rosters will be available to play at Allegiant Stadium inside the game.

In other news, Madden NFL 22 co-cover star Tom Brady has announced his retirement.