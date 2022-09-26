EA And Omega Force's Wild Hearts Being Revealed Wednesday

Electronic Arts and Dynasty Warriors studio Omega Force will be revealing the debut trailer for Wild Hearts, an action-oriented hunting game taking place in feudal Japan, on September 28 at 7 AM PT / 10 AM ET.

On YouTube, the trailer’s description reads, “Prepare for an epic adventure set in a fantasy world inspired by feudal Japan. Developed by Omega Force, the Japanese studio behind Dynasty Warriors, in partnership with Electronic Arts.” Wild Hunt is part of the EA Originals banner, which also includes games like It Takes Two, A Way Out, and Unravel.

This collaboration was first announced earlier this month as “the next great hunting game.” Omega Force and parent company Koei Tecmo have already created a monster-hunting game franchise set in Japan called Toukiden, so there was some speculation that this new game could be Toukiden 3. However, it’s now confirmed that it is an entirely new IP, Wild Hearts.

This isn’t the first time a Western publisher has teamed up with a Japanese studio in recent years. Activision partnered with From Software to release Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. Omega Force has also worked on other Dynasty Warriors-type games utilizing other properties such as Persona 5 Strikers, Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, and Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity.