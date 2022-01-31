EA's Alice Game Becoming A TV Series With David Hayter Writing

American McGee's Alice video game series is becoming a TV series, with X-Men writer and Solid Snake voice actor David Hayter attached to write and McGee on board as well. McGee's first Alice game was released in 2000, with a sequel, Madness Returns, arriving in 2011.

The games are based on Lewis Carroll's iconic Alice's Adventures in Wonderland and Through the Looking-Glass, but with a darker tone. As for Hayter, he is known for writing X-Men, X-Men 2, Zack Snyder's Watchmen, and The Scorpion King. Hayter also voiced Solid Snake in various Metal Gear games over the years.

"American McGee's Alice and Alice: Madness Returns game series is a groundbreaking reimagining of the classic tale. It takes you into the heart of a corrupted Wonderland and throws light into shadowy corners the world has never seen. I am beyond excited to bring this world of madness and wonder to a global audience," Hayter said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.

A scene from Alice: Madness Returns

The TV show will take place after Alice comes back from the Looking-Glass. She returns to find her house burned to the ground and her parents having perished in the blaze.

"Alice is the only survivor of the terrible accident. After repeated attempts at suicide, she gets locked up inside a mental institution and is slowly wasting away there before she is summoned to Wonderland again by the White Rabbit," reads a line from the show's description. "But this time it's a Wonderland gone seriously bad and gory. The only chance for Alice to restore her peace of mind and find out more about the death of her parents is to fight through Wonderland and free it from the evil powers."

McGee said Hayter is the right person to bring Alice to TV. "I am excited to be working with him and know the Alice fans will welcome him with mad affection," McGee said.

The report said the new Alice show is now in development, but it doesn't have a home yet on a streaming platformer or any network. There is also no word yet on a cast.

As for the Alice game series, McGee has spoken for years now about wanting to make another Alice game. In 2017, McGee said he was drafting a proposal for a third game, tentatively titled "Alice: Asylum."

In 2014, McGee bemoaned EA's marketing of Alice: Madness Returns. On Reddit, he claimed EA intentionally created trailers for the game that would "trick" gamers into thinking the game was a hardcore horror title.