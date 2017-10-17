EA Access Is Removing A Game Today For The First Time

After pledging that it wouldn't remove any games from the EA Access library, Electronic Arts is now doing that. As previously reported, FIFA 14 is exiting the library on October 18. FIFA 14 had been in the EA Access "Vault" of free games since the service launched in 2014.

FIFA 14 will be removed from the library sometime on Wednesday, October 18, so if you really want it, you'll need to act quickly. EA said that the removal of FIFA 14 from the Vault is a "unique circumstance specific to the title." Specifically, EA is ending support for the game and shutting down online servers today, October 18, which means players can no longer go online or access the ultra-popular Ultimate Team mode. The game is still playable offline.

FIFA 14 gets the boot

Although FIFA 14 is going away, newer entries FIFA 15, FIFA 16, and FIFA 17 remain in the catalog, along with a trial for FIFA 18. Back when EA Access was first announced, then-COO Peter Moore vowed that the Vault would not routinely see games removed, as is the case with Games With Gold or Netflix-style services. "I think one of the key things is that once a game goes into the Vault it stays there, it's not going to be taken out; that's a commitment we've made," he said at the time.

In other news, the EA and Origin Access free game libraries today added Mass Effect: Andromeda. Other high-profile titles in the catalog include Battlefield 1, Skate 3 (via backwards compatibility), Star Wars: Battlefront (and all DLC), and Titanfall 2.