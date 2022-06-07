E3 Will Return In 2023 As A Physical And Digital Show

E3 2022 is not happening this year--not as a digital show or an in-person event--but that's set to change next year. The Entertainment Software Association, which organizes E3 each year, has confirmed that E3 will return in 2023 as a digital and physical event.

"We're excited about coming back in 2023 with both a digital and an in-person event," ESA president and CEO Stan Pierre-Louis told The Washington Post. "As much as we love these digital events, and as much as they reach people and we want that global reach, we also know that there's a really strong desire for people to convene--to be able to connect in person and see each other and talk about what makes games great."

E3 2020 was canceled due to the pandemic, while E3 2021 returned as a digital-only event. E3 2022 is not happening in any form, but events like Geoff Keighley's Summer Game Fest Live and the Microsoft/Bethesda press conference, among others, are filling the traditional E3 space.

The ESA has been criticized for, among other things, its role in leaking personal data for more than 2,000 journalists and analysts. Some have been wondering, for years now, what role the show has in the future.

The dates and specifics for E3 2023 have yet to be announced. The show is traditionally held in June at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

For more on this summer's big gaming events, check out our Not-E3 2022 press conference schedule.