E3 Streaming Plans Reveal Square Enix, Bandai Namco, And Capcom Presentations

The ESA has announced the full streaming plans for E3 2021, with multiple publishers confirmed as presenters for the first time.

Take-Two Interactive, Square Enix, Bandai Namco, Gearbox Entertainment, and Capcom have joined the list of confirmed presentations, joining Ubisoft, the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase, and the Nintendo Direct. Gearbox will present on Saturday, June 12 following Ubisoft Forward, while Square Enix follows Xbox and Bethesda on Sunday, June 13. Take-Two and Capcom are both listed for Monday, June 14, and Bandai Namco is one of E3's final presentations on Tuesday, June 15.

Other featured presenters listed on the official announcement include Mythical Games, Yooreka Games, and "press conferences from several indie developers." No specific indie developers were named. GameSpot will also be hosting its own event, which we'll be revealing soon.

Fan registration has also been opened, with plans for fan interaction throughout E3 weekend also revealed. The E3 portal app will provide registered users with access to digital lounges, forums for discussing the latest topics, and digital exhibitor booths which "act as hubs within the portal for key announcements and game or product information tied to participating exhibitors."

Exhibitors with digital booths include Take-Two, Ubisoft, Square Enix, Capcom, Bandai Namco, and more. The full list of exhibitors can be found on the official E3 2021 website. Check out GameSpot's official E3 2021 schedule for every event happening throughout the weekend, including the official Battlefield reveal from EA and the Devolver Digital showcase.