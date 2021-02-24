E3 Group Responds To Chicago Lawmaker's Plan To Ban Violent Video Games

The organization that defends the video game industry across the USA has released a statement in response to a Chicago lawmaker's plan to ban the sale of violent video games.

The ESA--which also organizes E3 every year--said in a statement that there is "no evidence" of a connection between video games and violence, as studies have shown.

"While our industry understands and shares the concerns about what has been happening in Chicago, there simply is no evidence of a link between interactive entertainment and real-world violence," the spokesperson said. "We believe the solution to this complex problem resides in examining thoroughly the actual factors that drive such behaviors rather than erroneously ascribing blame to video games based solely upon speculation."

Marcus C. Evans, a Democrat who represents parts of Chicago and its surrounding suburbs, introduced the bill--HB3531--this week into the Illinois General Assembly.

The new bill seeks to ban the sale of violent video games to everyone, not just minors, in the state of Illinois. The bill seeks to change the definition of "violent video game."

Evans told the Chicago Sun Times that he introduced the bill in response to the rise in carjackings in Chicago. "The bill would prohibit the sale of some of these games that promote the activities that we're suffering from in our communities," he said.

The overwhelming majority of bills are never signed into law. We'll report back with more details on how HB3531 progresses through the state legislature in the days and weeks ahead.