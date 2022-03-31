E3 2022 Has Been Canceled, Including Its Digital-Only Component

There will be no E3 this year, not in any form, it seems. There were plans to host a digital-only event, but the ESA has now confirmed that the show will not take place whatsoever.

A spokesperson for the ESA told VentureBeat that E3 will return in 2023 with a "reinvigorated showcase that celebrates new and exciting video games and industry innovations."

The statement continues: "We previously announced that E3 would not be held in person in 2022 due to the ongoing health risks surrounding COVID-19. Today, we announce that there will also be no digital E3 showcase in 2022. Instead, we will devote all our energy and resources to delivering a revitalized physical and digital E3 experience next summer. Whether enjoyed from the show floor or your favorite devices, the 2023 showcase will bring the community, media, and industry back together in an all-new format and interactive experience."

The ESA also confirmed that E3 2023 will be held in Los Angeles, and not some other city.

E3 2019 was the last edition of the show to host an in-person event. All forms of what would have been E3 2020 were canceled, while E3 2021 was held as an online event.

When E3 does return in 2023, the ESA said it hopes to the show can "revitalize" the event after taking a year off. "We are using this time to shape plans for 2023 and are working with our members to ensure that the revitalized showcase sets a new standard for hybrid industry events and fan engagement," the ESA said. "We look forward to the individual showcases planned for 2022 and will join the community in celebrating and promoting the new titles being presented. ESA made the decision to focus its resources and use this time to shape our plans and deliver an all-new experience that delights fans, who have the highest expectations for the premier event in video games."

While E3 2022 may not be going ahead, Geoff Keighley's annual Summer Game Fest is coming back this year, though there are no details yet regarding the specifics of the show. That said, Keighley tweeted a winky face just after news broke that E3 2022 might not be happening this year, which is curious.

Gamescom is also expected to return this year with an in-person component. The full details of this summer's video game convention schedule are not available yet, but keep checking back for more.

The reported cancellation of E3 2022 comes as other video game industry events return to in-person gatherings. PAX East is going forward in Boston this month, while GDC 2022 took place earlier in March. Attendance for GDC 2022 was down significantly from previous years, and COVID is surely playing a role in that.