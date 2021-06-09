Battlefield 6 Reveal Final Fantasy VII Intergrade Review E3 2022 News Battlefield 2042 Preview Fortnite Rubber Ducks PS5 Update

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

E3 2022 Could Be A Physical/Digital Hybrid Show

Who's ready for E3 2022?

By on

Comments

E3 2022 is already being planned, and it could return to an in-person show, albeit with some digital elements as well. Stanley Pierre-Louis, the CEO of the ESA, said in an interview that future E3 events will "probably be a mix of physical and digital," though nothing is decided yet and feedback from 2021's show will inform next year's.

"The shape of that is yet to be determined, and we hope to learn from this year's event what transfers well," he told GI.biz. "I can't speak to future E3s because we really want to focus on E3 2021 and ensure this is a great experience for exhibitors, the media, and fans alike."

Click To Unmute
  1. Dungeons And Dragons: Dark Alliance - Gameplay Breakdown Trailer
  2. Final Fantasy 7 Remake PS5 Gameplay (4K Graphics Mode)
  3. I Played Every Call of Duty in 2021 (Part 1)
  4. Test
  5. Fortnite Season 7 Chapter 2 Battle Pass Trailer
  6. Fortnite Season 7 Chapter 2 Story Trailer
  7. Battlefield 2042 - Official Cinematic Reveal Trailer
  8. Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Video Review
  9. MORE Battlefield's Busted Guns Of All Time
  10. Guilty Gear Strive - Official Cinematic Launch Trailer
  11. Guilty Gear Strive - Official Opening Movie Cinematic Trailer
  12. Dying Light: Hellraid – "The Prisoner" Cinematic Trailer

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: History Of E3 (Updated 2021)

While Pierre-Louis wouldn't be drawn into commenting on next year's show, he did speak to the fact that gaming overall is booming right now due in part to the pandemic.

"We're in this golden age of video gaming because more people have been exposed to games over this past year than before," he said. "The video game audience was large, and because of the pandemic, many people were reintroduced or introduced for the first time to games, and that created lots of opportunities for these platforms to really emerge."

Head to GI.biz to read the full interview, which also includes commentary from Pierre-Louis on NFTs, betting, and other hot-button issues.

E3 2021 officially kicks off on June 12, though June's festivities already kicked into high gear with DICE's big announcement of Battlefield 2042. Geoff Keighley's Summer Game Fest begins on June 10 with some major announcements planned, before the Ubisoft Forward and Xbox/Bethesda press conferences over the weekend. Nintendo wraps things up with its own Nintendo Direct E3 briefing on June 15. For more, check out the full E3 2021 schedule.

Watch live streams, videos, and more from GameSpot’s summer event. Check it out

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

E3 2021
Play For All
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)