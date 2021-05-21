E3 2021's List Of Distribution Partners Revealed

The Entertainment Software Association has announced a list of worldwide video and social media platforms that will broadcast E3 2021's all-digital coverage this year.

The services include major platforms like YouTube, Twitch, Twitter, TikTok, and Facebook Gaming. You'll also be able to watch E3 2021's programming from Venn, Steam, Reddit, and WeChat, while Hollywood publication Entertainment Weekly will also broadcast the show.

You can see a full list of distribution partners for E3 2021 below.

Each of the platforms will broadcast E3 2021's various events and activities live, while social media sites involved in the show will create specific campaigns for their users.

"Working with these leading companies ensures that this year's all-digital E3 experience will reach audiences around the world," ESA president and CEO Stanley Pierre-Louis said. "This will be the first time ever that E3 will be freely available across all of these major services, allowing us to reach video game fans from all corners of the globe."

E3 2021 runs June 12-15, promising four days of content hosted online by "iconic personalities" from across the gaming landscape. The full schedule for E3 2021 hasn't been published yet, but the ESA says viewers can look forward to "major reveals, press conferences, industry showcases, and more," all of which is free.

The full list of distribution partners for E3 2021 includes:

GameSpot is also a media partner with the ESA for E3 2021.

Also in June, GameSpot will host Play For All, a big summer show to celebrate games and raise money for charity. Expect more details on this show in the time ahead.