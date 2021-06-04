E3 2021 Won't Have News On Saints Row, Metro, Dead Island, Or TimeSplitters

Ahead of E3 2021, Deep Silver is setting expectations for what to expect at the show. Its owner, Koch Media, will make an announcement at Summer Game Fest on June 11, but you should not expect any updates on a number of Deep Silver's most high-profile properties.

The June 11 event will not have any details on Dead Island, Saints Row, Metro, or TimeSplitters. In fact, these games will not appear at any E3 show this year. "We'll let you know when we have news to share," the publisher said.

That's a bit of a bummer for fans hoping to get updates on each franchise--especially because Dead Island 2 has been in the works for so long--but it's at least good to know this ahead of time.

Deep Silver just recently announced the re-formation of Free Radical Design to make a new TimeSplitters game. The Saints Row series, meanwhile, has been absent for some time, outside of Agents of Mayhem. And 2019's Metro Exodus is the latest entry in that series.

As for what you can expect on June 11 from Koch Media, well, that remains a mystery too. The company has launched a website called weknowsomethingyoudontknow.com, which points to a Twitch embed where the announcement will be made that day.

The Summer Game Fest main event is on June 10, and it promises a dozen world premieres and announcements, and the Koch Media news will apparently come one day later.

After that, E3 2021 kicks off properly on June 12 with presentations from Ubisoft and Gearbox. The Xbox/Bethesda and Square Enix events then follow on June 13, with Nintendo's E3 Direct taking place on June 15. Check out the full E3 2021 schedule to learn more.

