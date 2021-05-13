E3 2021 Is Getting An Online Portal And App

E3 2021 will be held online, a different setup from the large-scale in-person gathering we're used to. Alongside the four-day broadcast, the event will also receive an online portal and app that will lay "the foundation for an interactive E3," according to ESA president and CEO Stanley Pierre-Louis.

E3 2021's online portal and app will open to the public the same day the event kicks off on June 12. The digital showcase will last until June 15.

Through the portal and app, viewers can access virtual "booths," lounges--an online center where E3 attendees can congregate--and forums. The booths, much like booths in past in-person E3 events, will feature special events, VOD content, and key information from each exhibitor.

Another element called Leaderboards will allow participants to collect show elements in some type of gamified situation. To encourage further interactivity, the livestream in the portal and app will contain interactive overlays, as well as other things like viewer polls and featured tweets.

While we'll have to wait until the online portal and app open up to know what the above features look like, it appears that ESA wants to create a temporary social media hub for viewers.

From E3 2021, we can expect announcements and exhibitions from major companies like Nintendo, Xbox, Capcom, Konami, Ubisoft, Take-Two, Warner Bros., and Koch Media. Check out our guide to what we know so far about E3 2021's schedule for more info.

GameSpot is also partnering with E3 2021 and will follow the event closely. In other summer coverage, we're also bringing back Play For All, an event that couples game reveals and news with charity efforts.