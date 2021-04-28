E3 2021 Hosts Greg Miller, Jacki Jing, And Alex "Goldenboy" Mendez Announced

The ESA has announced this year's hosts for the all-digital E3. The four-day broadcast will feature video game personalities Greg Miller, Jacki Jing, and Alex "Goldenboy" Mendez as the emcees for the event this June.

Miller is the co-founder of Kinda Funny, with experience in video and podcast production across video games, film, TV, and comics. Jing is an Emmy-nominated journalist and host of shows across IGN, Nerdist, Funimation, and Anime News Network. Mendez is a well-known esports commentator who has hosted shows following games like Fortnite, Halo, and Overwatch.

Hosting duties will be different than usual this year, since the show is shifting to an all-digital format due to continuing crowd restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead of a large in-person show at the Los Angeles Convention Center, E3 2021 will instead take place online as a series of media events. The show will take place Saturday, June 12 through Tuesday, June 15.

The ESA has said it plans to bring E3 back as a physical event once circumstances allow, presumably in 2022. The organization had floated ideas to produce a digital E3 in 2020, when the pandemic first hit, but ultimately scuttled those plans. Several publishers produced their own showcases, though it was more diffuse throughout the entire summer.

This year GameSpot is partnering with the ESA for live coverage of E3 2021, along with plans to bring back the summer charity event Play for All. For more details, check out everything we know about E3 2021.