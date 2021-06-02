E3 2021 Games Confirmed So Far

E3 2021 has nearly arrived, which means we'll soon be seeing dozens or even hundreds of new games spread across numerous events, showcases, and livestreams. Many of these (like Geoff Keighley's Summer Game Fest and Devolver's stream) aren't technically part of E3, but for the purposes of gaming fans, it makes little difference: June is when we're going to see a ton of new games and new looks at previously announced ones. But just which games are actually going to be present at these shows?

Well, that's where things get a little tricky. The list of what we know will be at E3 is rather thin. Whether that's because of the unusual all-digital nature of this year's show, a general lack of leaks, or some other factor, the end result is that we should be in store for some surprises during this year's show.

But to help you set expectations, we've assembled a list of the games that we do know will be showing up either during E3 itself or the surrounding events. Much of what's outlined below will be featured during the Guerrilla Collective's two streams, which are set for June 5 and June 12, but there are several other titles that have been confirmed to be showing up at E3 in some fashion, including the reveal of the new Battlefield.

Other events are complete wildcards: a Nintendo Direct has been confirmed for June 15, but aside from the fact that it will focus primarily on 2021's lineup of Switch games, we don't know what will be included. Metroid Prime 4? The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2? We sure hope so, but it's anyone's guess as to what will be featured or if any of it will be running on the rumored Nintendo Switch Pro.

Even the Xbox/Bethesda event--despite now featuring the games that would be included at two different E3 showcases--is a huge question mark. Based on the teaser artwork, Halo Infinite and Starfield will both be making appearances, and we've included them in the list below on that basis. With Infinite releasing this year, it'll surely be shown off prominently, but Starfield--and its potential exclusivity to Xbox and PC platforms--remains a game that we know virtually nothing about, so any new information about it would be exciting.

In addition to the list below, we have an E3 press conference schedule to help you keep on top of when things will be happening, as well as a Play For All schedule that includes GameSpot's plans for the month; we'll be revealing exclusive looks at a number of games during our own livestreams later in the month. If you're less concerned with what's definitely going to happen, be sure to give our E3 wishlist and E3 rumors roundup a look.

Read on for a look at all the games that'll be at E3--we'll continue to update this list as more are confirmed.

Games Confirmed For E3 2021