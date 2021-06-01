E3 2021 Awards Show Coming June 15

E3 2021 will have an awards show to wrap up the summer event, organizers have announced. The awards show will take place on the final day of E3--June 15--and editors from a variety of publications, including GameSpot, will judge games from the show to determine winners.

GameSpot will be joined by those from IGN, PC Gamer, and GamesRadar+ in the judging process for the Official E3 2021 Awards Show, as it's known. The winners will be announced during the broadcast on Tuesday, June 15.

Stanley Pierre-Louis, the president and CEO of the Entertainment Software Association, said the show will recognize the "most anticipated games" coming out of E3.

The top category for the Official E3 2021 Awards Show will be the "Most Anticipated" game of E3 2021. The awards showcase will also honor the "Most Anticipated" titles from publishers and developers that are taking part in the event.

E3 2021 kicks off June 12 and runs through June 15. It's a free show with programming available for everyone to watch on a variety of platforms. Greg Miller, Jacki Jing and Alex "Goldenboy" Mendez are hosting the show, which will feature game announcements, developer interviews, panels, and press conferences from publishers.

The full programming schedule is expected to be announced in early June, so it should be here any day now.

In other news, Microsoft just announced that its joint briefing with Bethesda will take place on Sunday, June 13, which is right in the middle of E3.

GameSpot is also bringing back its Play For All charity and news event in June, and you can read more about Play For All here. Geoff Keighley's Summer Game Fest is another big show in June, beginning with a Kick Off Live event on June 10. Ubisoft's showcase, Ubisoft Forward, takes place June 12.

For more on E3 2021, and the June schedule in general, check out GameSpot's rundown of everything we know so far, including the schedule for all the press conferences.