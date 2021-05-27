E3 2021 Adds 15 More Companies, Programming Schedule Coming Early June

The Entertainment Software Association has announced 15 more companies that will participate in the all-digital E3 2021 event that's coming up next month.

The 15 additional companies include Razer, Intellivision, Yooreka Studio, Tastemakers, NetEase, 24 Entertainment, Norton Gaming, GuliKit, and SK Telecom. Six independent game developers have also been added to the list of participants, including Burgos Games, Dreamteck, Ghost Street Games, Hooded Horse, The Sixth Hammer, New Blood Interactive.

These 15 new participants join a list of previously announced companies like Nintendo, Xbox, Capcom, Ubisoft, Take-Two, Warner Bros., Square Enix, Sega, Bandai Namco, and Gearbox.

Registration for E3 2021 opens to the general public on June 3. A full programming schedule for the four-day event is expected to be released in "early June," so keep checking back with GameSpot for more.

In other E3 news, it was recently reported that Nintendo will announce a new 4K Nintendo Switch model ahead of the show next month and phase out the existing system.

We also recently learned that Xbox's summer showcase is coming on June 13--right in the middle of E3--as a joint production with Bethesda. For more on E3 2021, check out GameSpot's rundown of everything we know so far, including the schedule for all the press conferences.