E3 2017: Yakuza 6 And HD Yakuza Remake Get New Details And Trailer

New details are out this E3 for two Yakuza games getting western releases. Yakuza 6: The Song of Life will take players back to Tokyo's red-light district in the latest instalment in the popular franchise.

The stakes have never been higher for Kazuma Kiryu, the Dragon of Dojima, after someone comes after his surrogate daughter. As you can see in the official English trailer above, Kiryu finds out she has an infant son who he must protect at any cost, even if it means "mercilessly bashing thugs with various street signs."

Meanwhile, anyone who wants to play the series from the beginning will get the chance with Yakuza Kiwami. Kiwami is a rebuilt-from-scratch HD remake of the original PS2 game Yakuza from 2005. On top of upgraded graphics, the remake includes an extra 30 minutes of cutscenes that add "all-new insight into the game's plot and [create] common threads with series prequel Yakuza 0." There are also new features, side quests, combat updates, and fully re-recorded Japanese dialogue. Check out the trailer below.

Yakuza Kiwami is due out August 29 and will cost $29.99 / £29.99 / €34.99, and Yakuza 6: The Song of Life will be released sometime in early 2018. Both games are coming to PlayStation 4, and Sega is demoing them at E3. You can follow our full coverage of Yakuza 6 and Yakuza Kiwami for the latest gameplay and release details.

For more PlayStation news from E3, check out our roundup of all the news shared during Sony's E3 press conference yesterday. Among the highlights were a remastered Shadow of the Colossus and an extended look at Days Gone. And check our E3 hub for all the news, trailers, and impressions from the show so far.