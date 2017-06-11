E3 2017: Xbox Scorpio Will Cost $500, Games Veteran Says "With Confidence"
Longtime games commentator Geoff Keighley apparently knows Scorpio's price.
There are still several hours to go until Microsoft's big press conference at E3, but we now know Xbox Scorpio's price, according to a tweet from Geoff Keighley, a long time gaming commentator at E3.
After hinting that he was "pretty confident" he knew the price and specs of Scorpio, Keighley tweeted just a short time ago that he has confirmed the price at $499.
I can now say with confidence Project Scorpio is $499. Unless something changes today, that is what will be announced.— Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) June 11, 2017
Keighley had previously tweeted about some of the specs of Scorpio, indicating the system could come with 6 teraflops of processing power, 12 gigabytes of RAM, and Bluray capabilities.
Pretty confident Xbox Scorpio will be announced for $499 today. 6tflops, 12 gig ram, UHD BluRay. https://t.co/39Xa6ozx7q— Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) June 11, 2017
If Keighley is correct, that would mean Scorpio launches at the same price Xbox One did in 2014, We already know a decent amount about the new device, from some of its specs to what its dev kit looks like. As for what games are confirmed, you can get a look at the (still short) list here.
Microsoft's press conference starts at 2 PM PT. We'll be streaming it live right here at GameSpot, and will bring you all the breaking news as soon as it's announced.
