E3 2017: Xbox Scorpio Will Cost $500, Games Veteran Says "With Confidence"

There are still several hours to go until Microsoft's big press conference at E3, but we now know Xbox Scorpio's price, according to a tweet from Geoff Keighley, a long time gaming commentator at E3.

After hinting that he was "pretty confident" he knew the price and specs of Scorpio, Keighley tweeted just a short time ago that he has confirmed the price at $499.

I can now say with confidence Project Scorpio is $499. Unless something changes today, that is what will be announced. — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) June 11, 2017

Keighley had previously tweeted about some of the specs of Scorpio, indicating the system could come with 6 teraflops of processing power, 12 gigabytes of RAM, and Bluray capabilities.

Pretty confident Xbox Scorpio will be announced for $499 today. 6tflops, 12 gig ram, UHD BluRay. https://t.co/39Xa6ozx7q — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) June 11, 2017

If Keighley is correct, that would mean Scorpio launches at the same price Xbox One did in 2014, We already know a decent amount about the new device, from some of its specs to what its dev kit looks like. As for what games are confirmed, you can get a look at the (still short) list here.

Microsoft's press conference starts at 2 PM PT. We'll be streaming it live right here at GameSpot, and will bring you all the breaking news as soon as it's announced.