E3 2017: Xbox Scorpio - Where To Preorder And Everything We Know

Microsoft's E3 2017 press conference is happening today, and in a few hours we'll know a lot more about Project Scorpio, the upcoming, more powerful Xbox console. There's a very high probability that Microsoft will announce the system's price, and that means that preorders will also likely go live today.

Whenever a new console is announced, it's always a frantic race to reserve units. Retailers will often only have a limited number of release-date systems that they open up to preorders, so if you want to get your hands on one as soon as possible, it's worth keeping an eye on where you can preorder a Scorpio.

Some stores have already put Scorpio pages live; we have collected the ones we know about so far.

These are subject to change, so we'll update this article with any new preorder pages.

We already know quite a bit about Scorpio, including its technical specifications and what the development kit looks like. In addition, its price apparently leaked today. Check out all of our stories about Scorpio below to read more about the console.

We'll be liveblogging, livestreaming, and reporting on all the news coming out of the Microsoft press conference, so keep an eye on GameSpot starting at 2 PM PT / 5 PM ET / 10 PM BST today. And come back all of this week for more news, impressions, and videos from E3 2017.