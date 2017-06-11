E3 2017: Xbox Scorpio - Where To Preorder And Everything We Know
Keep an eye on these pages to make sure you reserve a console.
Microsoft's E3 2017 press conference is happening today, and in a few hours we'll know a lot more about Project Scorpio, the upcoming, more powerful Xbox console. There's a very high probability that Microsoft will announce the system's price, and that means that preorders will also likely go live today.
Whenever a new console is announced, it's always a frantic race to reserve units. Retailers will often only have a limited number of release-date systems that they open up to preorders, so if you want to get your hands on one as soon as possible, it's worth keeping an eye on where you can preorder a Scorpio.
Some stores have already put Scorpio pages live; we have collected the ones we know about so far.
These are subject to change, so we'll update this article with any new preorder pages.
United States:
United Kingdom:
We already know quite a bit about Scorpio, including its technical specifications and what the development kit looks like. In addition, its price apparently leaked today. Check out all of our stories about Scorpio below to read more about the console.
- Xbox Scorpio Will Cost $500, Games Veteran Says "With Confidence"
- Project Scorpio Specs Revealed, Capable Of Native 4K/60 FPS
- Xbox's Project Scorpio Full Tech Specs Explained In-Depth
- Here's The Xbox Scorpio Chip
- Project Scorpio: "Critical" For Microsoft's Games To Be Ready For Launch, Spencer Says
- Xbox Boss Assures That Project Scorpio Schedule "Looks Very Good"
- Xbox Scorpio Will Deliver "Very Best Console Version Of Games," Exec Says
- Here's How A PC With Xbox Scorpio Specs Performs
- New Project Scorpio Images Show Graphical Boost Over Xbox One
- Xbox Project Scorpio Unlocks More RAM For Developers
- All The Xbox Scorpio Games Confirmed So Far
We'll be liveblogging, livestreaming, and reporting on all the news coming out of the Microsoft press conference, so keep an eye on GameSpot starting at 2 PM PT / 5 PM ET / 10 PM BST today. And come back all of this week for more news, impressions, and videos from E3 2017.
