E3 2017: Xbox One's Survival RPG Ashen Gets Creepy New Trailer

Microsoft reinforced its commitment to indie titles today by highlighting a number of them during its E3 2017 press conference. One of the more intriguing was Ashen, a stylish action-RPG from the publisher of What Remains of Edith Finch.

Set in a world with no sun, Ashen is an open-world survival game that pits players against a hostile environment. You take up the role of a "wanderer in search of a place to call home," and along the way, you'll encounter other players who are likewise trying to eke out a living.

In addition to a "high-risk" combat system inspired by titles like Dark Souls, Ashen features unique, "passive" multiplayer where the characters you encounter are other players with their own agendas.

Ashen was first announced back at E3 2015, though little has been said on the title since then. The game is in development for Xbox One and PC, though no release date has been announced yet. You can learn more about the other announcements from Microsoft's press conference in our news roundup. You can also find more news, impressions, and videos from this year's show at our E3 hub.