E3 2017: Xbox One X Is "Like A High-End PC," Developer Says

Microsoft's Xbox One X console was one of the biggest talking points around E3 this year. We learned its final name (it was previously known as Project Scorpio) and Microsoft confirmed a price point, $500, as well as a November 7 release date. A number of developers have already chimed in with their thoughts on the console, and now Paul Bettner of Super Lucky's Tale developer Playful has spoken about the system as well.

Speaking to GameSpot, Bettner--who created Words With Friends before making Lucky's Tale and now Super Lucky's Tale--said Xbox One X is incredibly powerful. Not only that, but the system is also very developer-friendly, Bettner explained.

"From a developer's standpoint, [Xbox One X] is the most developer-friendly console we have ever worked with," he said. "Not just because the hardware is super over-powered--which it is. I don't understand how they ... it's like a high-end PC crammed into this tiny little box."

Bettner added: "The tools and support we had developing the game is the most advanced it's ever been. And I think that's because Microsoft hasn't necessarily been reinventing [with every new console], they've been refining and making it more powerful. This is the best version yet of the Xbox."

The power of the Xbox One X allows Super Lucky's Tale to run at 4K/60FPS, which Bettner told us is a big deal for platformers.

"The fact the game is running in 60 frames per second is probably actually the most impactful thing for a platforming game," Bettner explained. "It gives you this precision and it really benefits the game like this that's a lot about timing and about controlling this character--and it just feels great.

Super Lucky's Tale launches alongside the Xbox One X on November 7. It's a "shorter" game, and has a $30 price point. The game is also playable on Xbox One S and Windows 10.

