E3 2017: Xbox One S Price Cut Announced, Starts Tomorrow

Microsoft is cutting the price of the Xbox One S, though it might not be a permanent price drop. Starting on June 11, the day of the Xbox E3 briefing, Microsoft will offer the console for only $250. That's a price drop of $50, and it brings the system in line with the PS4 Slim's temporary price cut. It remains to be seen if the Xbox One S price drop is only for a limited time.

The Xbox E3 2017 briefing is expected to bring news on Project Scorpio, including its official name, price, and release date. We're also expecting to hear about new games and see more footage of already-announced titles.

The briefing kicks off at 2 PM PT / 5 PM ET on June 11. GameSpot will host a livestream and liveblog for the event, and we'll also have all the news broken out as it happens.

Microsoft's E3 briefing will run for 97 minutes, which is longer than usual. Here's a roundup of the biggest Xbox games we hope to see at the show. Keep checking back with GameSpot for the latest.