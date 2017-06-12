E3 2017: Xbox Exec On Xbox One X Being More Expensive Than PS4 Pro

The Xbox One X is priced at $500 in the US, which is a full $100 more than the console it will likely get most frequently compared to, PlayStation 4 Pro. The Xbox One was $100 more expensive than the PS4 when those systems launched in 2013, and that did not end up turning out very well for Microsoft. Is history going to repeat itself? Microsoft is confident in the appeal and the uniqueness of Xbox One X, but only time will tell.

Speaking to GameSpot today at E3, Microsoft's Dave McCarthy told us that Xbox One X stands alone when it comes to power and value. He added that PC, not PS4 Pro, is a better comparison to Xbox One X, and Microsoft's console represents a strong value when looking at it this way, he said.

"As far as I'm aware, there is nothing that offers the combination of power and performance at the price that we're doing right now [with Xbox One X]," he said. "If I were to make a comparison on the capabilities with the 6 teraflops and the extra RAM we have in the machine, the true 4K gaming, which is more than just the 8 million pixels; you've got HDR, spacial audio support with Dolby Atmos. I would make more of a comparison to the PC space in terms of capabilities. And at that price point, I think it's a wonderful premium device in terms of operating those capabilities. Xbox One is still a great device for us; supporting HDR gaming and the 4K video and the 4K Blu-ray stuff.

"But comparison wise, I don't think that combination of price, performance, and form factor is rivalled in the market at all." The Xbox One X launches on November 3. Internationally, it will go for £449, €499, CA$599, and AU$649.

