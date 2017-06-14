E3 2017: Watch Xbox One X Get Assembled Piece By Piece

Following the Xbox One X announcement at Microsoft's E3 2017 briefing this week, the company has now posted a cool video in which an engineer puts the system together piece by piece. Watch the video below to see Major Nelson and Xbox Hardware GM Leo Del Castillo assemble the console, starting with the chip at the heart of it at all, before moving on to things like the motherboard, voltage regulators, the power supply, the hard drive, and more.

It is an incredibly fascinating and in-depth look at the guts of the Xbox One X, the likes of which we rarely get from big companies like Microsoft. The segment starts at around 2 hours and six minutes, and pressing play on the video should start it at the right moment.

The Xbox One X launches on November 7, priced at $500. The console plays all Xbox One games and work with controllers you already own. Regarding the price point, a number of analysts said this week that they believe $500 is too expensive.

GameSpot spoke with Microsoft this week about the console's $500 price point, and the company believes no other console out there is doing what Xbox One X does. For lots more on Xbox One X, check out GameSpot's breakdown of the Xbox One X specs in this video and our roundup of everything you need to know about the console.