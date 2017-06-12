E3 2017: Watch Ubisoft's Press Conference Livestream

The details of Ubisoft's E3 2017 press conference has been announced, and you can watch the event right here through the embed above. Assassin's Creed: Origins has already been announced, but the company is still expected to have more to show off from that game, along with a number of others. This year's briefing will take place on Monday afternoon, and we'll be covering it with our liveblog. You can refer to our full list for a schedule of E3 press conference; here's the exact schedule for when Ubisoft's conference begins:

Ubisoft E3 2017 Press Conference Start Time

June 12 at 1 PM PT

June 12 at 4 PM ET

June 12 at 9 PM GMT

June 13 at 6 AM AEST

Ahead of E3, Ubisoft confirmed a number of games it has coming by the end of March 2018: Far Cry 5, a new Assassin's Creed, and The Crew 2; all of those seem likely for the show alongside South Park: The Fracture But Whole. Ubisoft also released a teaser video for its E3 lineup where it revealed it will unveil a new IP at the show, among other things. Unlike recent years, the show will not be hosted by actress Aisha Tyler.

For more on what to potentially expect, check out our E3 2017 rumor roundup. Ubisoft has been the center of numerous reports and leaks regarding the details of the new Assassin's Creed, which has since been confirmed. You can head to GameSpot's E3 hub to follow along with all of our event coverage.