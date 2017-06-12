E3 2017: Watch The Insane Press Conference Devolver Digital Hosted Last Night

E3 2017 has started out strong with press conferences from the biggest video game companies. Microsoft, EA, and Bethesda have already shown off their lineups for the near future, and Ubisoft and Sony are holding press briefings today. We've already seen a lot of cool new things, from Xbox One X to Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus.

Then there's Devolver Digital, which is generally known for publishing smaller, eclectic titles like Hotline Miami and The Talos Principle. Devolver also had a press conference yesterday, but if you're expecting high-profile game announcements, then you'll be disappointed. If you're in the market for an insane, comedic nightmare with a massive dose of absurdism, then you're in luck. Check out Devolver's Big Fancy Press Conference 2017 below. Warning: there's a lot of strong language and blood.

Even though Devolver only briefly mentions real video games (Ruiner and Serious Sam's Bogus Detour), the conference is probably one of the greatest things I've ever watched. It took place at the (fictional) "Dave Lang Memorial Convention Center" and features a ton of references and digs at video games and gaming culture. For those not familiar, Dave Lang is the CPO at Killer Instinct developer Iron Galaxy and a frequent appearance on GameSpot sister site Giant Bomb. The conference was produced by Imagos Films, a company that primarily helps make game trailers.

We'll have more from the games Devolver actually is showing off at E3 2017, so keep an eye on our hub for impressions, videos, and news all of this week.