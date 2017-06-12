E3 2017: Ubisoft Announces Skull And Bones, A Multiplayer Pirates Naval Battle Game

Did you like the naval battle sequences from Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag? You might be happy to learn that Ubisoft's next big game is all about naval warfare. Announced today during Ubisoft's E3 2017 briefing is Skull and Bones, a AAA "live" game from Ubisoft Singapore.

Set in 1721, Skull and Bones is a multiplayer-focused game that Ubisoft says it will constantly update and refresh with new content as it does for its other "live service" games like The Division and Rainbow Six Siege.

Ubisoft released multiple in-depth trailers for Skull and Bones today. You can see both of them embedded in this post. A 5v5 PVP mode is shown off along with plenty of combat, including the ability to ram enemy ships and board them.

Skull and Bones launches this fall for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. A beta is on the way which you can sign up for here. Keep checking back with GameSpot for the latest on the naval warfare game.

Stay tuned to GameSpot for more from Ubisoft and E3. Other Ubisoft announcements have included the Mario/Rabbids mashup and new details on The Crew 2.