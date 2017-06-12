E3 2017: Tropico 6 Revealed For PS4, Xbox One, And PC With First Trailer

The next Tropico game has been announced. Tropico 6 will launch in 2018 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, publisher Kalypso Media announced. A new entry was teased recently.

Again, you can play however you want, either as a "feared dictator or a peace-loving statesman," or something in the middle. The announcement trailer contains possible references to President Trump, and Kalypso's press release specifically mentions covfefe: "Face new challenges on the international stage and always keep the needs of your people in mind, in spite of any negative press covfefe."

Tropico 6 is not developed by the studio that made the most recent entries, Haemimont Games, but instead by Might & Magic studio Limbic Entertainment. The game runs on the Unreal Engine 4, and for the first time, you can build bridges as a means of infrastructure.

"Send your agents on raids to steal the wonders of the world, including the Statue of Liberty and the Eiffel Tower," the press release goes on. "Customize your palace at will and give election speeches from your balcony, to win the favor of your subjects."

Overall, Kalypso says Tropico 6 is the "biggest, most beautiful, and most ambitious" in franchise history. There will be "many more exciting features" announced in the weeks and months ahead. Here is a rundown of Tropico 6's main features, as written by Kalypso:

Play on large archipelagos for the first time in the series. Manage multiple islands at the same time and adapt to various new challenges.

Send your agents on raids to foreign lands to steal world wonders and monuments, to add them to your collection.

Build bridges, construct tunnels and transport your citizens and tourists in taxis, buses and aerial cable cars. Tropico 6 offers completely new transportation and infrastructure possibilities.

Customize the looks of your palace at will and choose from various extras.

Tropico 6 features a revised research system focusing on the political aspects of being the world's greatest dictator.

Election speeches are back! Address the people and make promises that you can’t possibly keep.

Cooperative and competitive multiplayer for up to four players.

Tropico 6 was revealed as part of Sony's E3 2017 briefing, but as mentioned, it is also coming to Xbox One and PC. For more, check out GameSpot's roundup of all the big announcements.