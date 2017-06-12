E3 2017: Total War Warhammer 2 Gets An Official Release Date

A direct sequel to Total War: Warhammer will be coming to the PC on September 28. Aptly titled Total War: Warhammer 2, developer Creative Assembly showed off the elements that make up the new strategy game at the PC Gaming Show during E3 2017.

Total War: Warhammer 2 is the second game in a trilogy and will feature four new factions on a new continent called the New World. The game is said to focus on the High Elves and Lizardmen, but there will be Dark Elves and a currently unannounced fourth race.

There will also be a post-release update that will tie the entire world map of the first game to the single-player campaign for one larger campaign map.

Reviewer Daniel Starkey gave Total War: Warhammer a 9/10, saying it's "a triumph of real-time strategy design, and the best the Total War series has ever been." Keep up with all the announcements of E3 2017 here at GameSpot.