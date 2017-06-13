E3 2017: The Witcher 3 Getting Xbox One X, PS4 Pro Patches

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is getting updated to support the newly renamed Xbox One X and PlayStation 4 Pro. A rep for developer CD Projekt Red confirmed this at E3 this week.

"I can confirm that we are working both on Xbox One X and PS4 Pro patches for The Witcher 3," CD Projekt Red told Eurogamer. "No extra details at this moment. More info is coming."

In September last year, CD Projekt Red said it would not release a PS4 Pro patch for The Witcher 3. At the time, the Polish studio said it wanted to "fully focus" on Cyberpunk 2077 and Gwent, adding that patching the game for PS4 Pro would be "too much of a time and resource-consuming process." It appears the developer has now changed its mind.

It is no big surprise that CD Projekt Red wants to continue to support The Witcher 3. Last month during an earnings report, the studio revealed that the game sold better in Q1 2017 than it did the same period before, demonstrating the game's continued popularity.

The Xbox One X launches in November, priced at $500, a price point that some analysts believe is too high. You can catch up with all the Microsoft E3 2017 announcements in our roundup.