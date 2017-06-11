E3 2017: The Last Night And The Artful Escape - Two Beautiful Xbox One Games You Probably Haven't Heard Of

During Microsoft's E3 press conference, two indie titles--Odd Tales' The Last Night and Francis Vendetti's The Artful Escape were announced for a console release on Xbox One as a part of Microsoft's focus on releasing console exclusive games.

Published by Raw Fury, The Last Night is a cyberpunk adventure title set in a dystopian cityscape where morality is blurred, and the rain seems to never stop. The other title, The Artful Escape, is set to be published by Annapurna Interactive--the same publisher behind What Remains of Edith Finch, and it looks to be a rather colorful jaunt through a psychedelic and visually trip world.

While both these titles were in development for PC, this marks the first time they're announced for release on Xbox One, though the release dates for these titles has yet to be announced.

