E3 2017: Switch's Super Mario Odyssey Gets Its Own Amiibo Figures

Following its E3 press conference presentation livestream, Nintendo shared some news during its Treehouse livestream. Alongside word of a Metroid game for 3DS, it revealed Super Mario Odyssey will get its own Amiibo figures. Releasing alongside the game, these figures will be available for players to purchase on October 27.

In keeping with the focus on style and changing your outfits, Mario, Princess Peach, and Bowser now feature some rather dapper wedding outfits, which may play a bit part of the game's story. Given the action going on in the trailer, it seems Bowser has upped his plans for the Princess considerably from last adventures.

This is a part of Nintendo's big push for new figurines this year. Along with Super Mario Odyssey, new Breath of the Wild Amiibos are also coming for the other four Hyrule champions--Urbosa, Mipha, Daruk, and Revali--as part of the upcoming Champions Ballad DLC later this year.

For more, check out our Super Mario Odyssey hands-on impressions; for all things Nintendo during E3 2017, check back with us on our E3 hub for more info and updates as they come. The company also announced Metroid Prime 4 for Switch and a Metroid 2 remake for 3DS.