E3 2017: Super Mario Odyssey Multiplayer Confirmed By Nintendo

During a roundtable interview yesterday with Yoshiaki Koizumi and Kenta Motokura of Nintendo EPD, the possibility of multiplayer in Super Mario Odyssey came up and was all but confirmed by Koizumi. While our hands-on impressions didn't give us a look at the feature, we did learn it's likely coing.

When asked about multiplayer and online support, Koizumi stated: "The first thing I want to say about multiplayer is that since this is the Nintendo Switch, and it does have two controllers, it's very easy for you to imagine handing one to another person. So there probably is some...thing you'll hear about multiplayer. The timing is not quite there, so I hope you're able to wait for a little longer to hear about that."

"As for Network features," Koizumi continued, "since this is something the hardware is capable of, there might be something that you'll head about there as well, and we hope you'll look forward to it."

Earlier today, Nintendo announced the official release date for Super Mario Odyssey, which is now scheduled to release on October 27, 2017. To catch up on everything that was announced during the Nintendo Spotlight presentation, you can check out this roundup of all the Nintendo announcements. And keep an eye on our hub for more news, videos, and impressions from E3 2017.